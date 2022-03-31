Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $276.69 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $276.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.53 and a 200-day moving average of $240.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

