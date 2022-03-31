Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Invests $247,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $119.22 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.33. The company has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.07.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

