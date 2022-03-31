KeeperDAO (ROOK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $795,006.00

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $128.67 or 0.00281134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $79.47 million and approximately $795,006.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

