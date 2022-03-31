KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Pure Storage in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 234,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

