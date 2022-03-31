KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Pure Storage in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 234,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.