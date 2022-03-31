KeyCorp Cuts Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Price Target to $8.00

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

DNAY traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.93. 533,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,398. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Codex DNA ( NASDAQ:DNAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,317,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 587,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

