Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.50.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.71. 223,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$25.41 and a 12 month high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

