Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Kilroy Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.