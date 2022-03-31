Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Short Interest Update

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Kingold Jewelry has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
Kingold Jewelry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingold Jewelry (KGJI)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.