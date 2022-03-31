Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Short Interest Update

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Kingold Jewelry has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of gold jewelry and chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.