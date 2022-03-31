Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:KNTE traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 279,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,214. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635 in the last ninety days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $2,026,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

