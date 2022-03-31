Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,131. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.