Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,300 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,131. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.
