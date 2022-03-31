Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €80.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

KIGRY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

