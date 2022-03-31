KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.10.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $373.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.78.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,296,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in KLA by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

