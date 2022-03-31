KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.10.
Shares of KLAC stock opened at $373.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.78.
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,296,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in KLA by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
About KLA (Get Rating)
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
