Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Cap of $104.50 Million

Klever (KLV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Klever coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $104.50 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.40 or 0.07139023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.76 or 0.99856001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053466 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

