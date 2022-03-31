Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €36.00 by Warburg Research

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.22% from the stock’s current price.

ETR:SKB traded down €1.10 ($1.21) on Thursday, reaching €21.40 ($23.52). 50,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.37. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €18.90 ($20.77) and a 12 month high of €32.65 ($35.88). The company has a market capitalization of $353.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

