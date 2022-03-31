Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kore Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:KORE opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on KORE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

