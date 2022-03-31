Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 1,508 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,214,805. The firm has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.