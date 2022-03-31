Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 10,669,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.

