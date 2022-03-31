Krilogy Financial LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Centene by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Centene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.