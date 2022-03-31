Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,839,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $923,550,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 327,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $164,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

UNH stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $516.69. 78,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $521.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.65. The company has a market capitalization of $486.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

