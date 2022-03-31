KT (NYSE:KT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) shares rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 13,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 883,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $132,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,621,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,578,000 after purchasing an additional 60,436 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,366,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

