Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH traded down $5.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.66. 896,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.08. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $248.95 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

