Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($9.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LRE. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.23) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.53) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 690.43 ($9.04).

LON LRE opened at GBX 425.40 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 464.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 515.64. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 725 ($9.50).

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw acquired 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,497.46). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($566,542.14).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

