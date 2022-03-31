Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ LANC opened at $150.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.