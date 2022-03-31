Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LABP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.79.

LABP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.47.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

