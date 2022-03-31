Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $567.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lands’ End by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lands’ End by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

