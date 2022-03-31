Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. CBRE Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,933,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $101,894,000 after purchasing an additional 457,498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

