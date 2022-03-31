Lassonde Industries Inc to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

