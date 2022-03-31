Laura Francis Sells 1,890 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Laura Francis sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Laura Francis sold 2,310 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $451,212.30.

SWAV traded up $12.48 on Thursday, reaching $207.36. The company had a trading volume of 822,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,722. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.64. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

