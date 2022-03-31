LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($174.51) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($170.33) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €141.47 ($155.46).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG opened at €105.70 ($116.15) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($108.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €120.57.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.