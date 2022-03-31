Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. 4,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 158.74% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,798,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,161,000 after buying an additional 1,568,474 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,027,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,506,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $82,371,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

