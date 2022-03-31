Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 5%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.78. Approximately 64,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,348,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

LI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Li Auto by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Li Auto by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

