Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells $523,625.52 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LBTYA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 1,063,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 697,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after buying an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Global by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.