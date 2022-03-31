Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells $523,625.52 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LBTYA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.51. 1,063,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 697,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after buying an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Global by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
