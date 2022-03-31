Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP John M. Winter Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LILA stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LILA shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 152,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

