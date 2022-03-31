Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP John M. Winter Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
LILA stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LILA shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
