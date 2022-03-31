Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.66

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.39, with a volume of 359505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

The stock has a market cap of $696.63 million, a PE ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

