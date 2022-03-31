Lincoln National Corp Has $276,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
