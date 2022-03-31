Lincoln National Corp Invests $218,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 55,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

