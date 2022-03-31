Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,341 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD opened at $90.79 on Thursday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $81.73 and a 12 month high of $98.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

