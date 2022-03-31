Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after buying an additional 447,052 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,133,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $116,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

