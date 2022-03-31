Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of LOB stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.37 per share, with a total value of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,188,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.