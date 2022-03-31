Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 491.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,132 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,403,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,913,000 after acquiring an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 158,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

