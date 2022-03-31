Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $159.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.94 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

