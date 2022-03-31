Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $85.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $85.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

