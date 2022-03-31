Lobstex Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $709,809.63 and approximately $403,146.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 127.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,349,385 coins and its circulating supply is 23,273,959 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

