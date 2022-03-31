Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.93. Local Bounti shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands.

LOCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

