Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.93. Local Bounti shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 248 shares trading hands.
LOCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83.
About Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
