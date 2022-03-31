Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Update

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $445.95 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

