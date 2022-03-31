Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Coverage Initiated at Mackie

Mackie began coverage on shares of Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Logiq stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.18. Logiq has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.
Logiq Company Profile (Get Rating)
