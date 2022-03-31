Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Coverage Initiated at Mackie

Mackie began coverage on shares of Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Logiq stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.18. Logiq has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.