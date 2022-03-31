Loop Capital Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $165.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $160.20 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average is $182.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

