Loop Capital Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $165.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $160.20 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average is $182.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
