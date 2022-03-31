LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Down 9.4%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 907,996 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 506,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.63 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.52.

In other news, insider Michael Hughes sold 346,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £31,222.80 ($40,899.66).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

