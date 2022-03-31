Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.49 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOVE stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $826.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

Get Lovesac alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LOVE shares. boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lovesac by 348.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.