Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $11.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.23. 2,227,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.04. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,744.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

